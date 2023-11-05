Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday, November 5, arrested a man who was impersonating a CBI Officer and recovered household items and fake ID cards from his possession in the Kunzae area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district. "Police in Kunzer Baramulla have arrested a man who was impersonating as a CBI Officer and recovered household items and fake ID cards from his possession. The primary accused, Javeed Ahmed Rather, allegedly presented himself as a CBI officer to the complainant, brandishing a falsified CBI identification card. The accused has assured the complainant of securing a placement for their child at the NDA," Kashmir Police said. Jammu and Kashmir: Security Tightened After Tiffin Box-Based IED Found on Sidhra Narwal Highway Stretch in Nagrota (Watch Video).

Man Arrested for Posing As CBI Officer

