At least seven people died after a cruiser vehicle met with an accident in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The road accident involving the cruise vehicle of Pakal Dul Project took place Dangduru Dam site. Ten people were onboard the cruise vehicle. "Injured persons are being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided," Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh told news agency ANI. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Tourists Among Six Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road in Pahalgam.

Cruiser Vehicle Meets With Accident in Jammu and Kashmir:

Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about the unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site. 7 persons dead, 1 critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided:… pic.twitter.com/qVow1x4F0u — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

