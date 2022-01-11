The Administration of precaution dose or Booster Dose begins on the campuses of BSF Jammu Frontier in Jammu and Kashmir. BSF jawans were jabbed with the Booster Dose during the COVID-19 Booster Dose vaccination drive. India began administering precaution doses or booster doses for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities on Monday.

