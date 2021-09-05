Jammu & Kashmir Govt allows reopening of schools for Class 12 for vaccinated students & staff, with 50% capacity; permits DCs to allow reopening of schools for Class 10 after COVID test; also allows coaching centres for civil services/JEE/NEET to reopen with certain conditions.

