Ahead of welcoming the New Year 2023, a huge rush of devotees was seen at Jammu and Kashmir's Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. On Saturday, a huge rush was witnessed at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra ahead of New Year 2023. Pictures of devotees visiting the temple in large numbers ahead of the New Year have gone viral on social media. Sharad Navratri 2022: Vaishno Devi Shrine All Set to Welcome Pilgrims During Nine-Day Navratri Festival.

See Pictures:

Jammu & Kashmir | Huge rush of devotees is being witnessed at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra ahead of New Year 2023. pic.twitter.com/W4NipqwFLa — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

