In the latest development, a hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by Bandipora Police & security forces in Hajin. The cops recovered one hand grenade, three AK47 live rounds from the terrorist. Police have said that a case under relevant sections of law has been filed at Hajin police station. Further investigation has been taken up, police added. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid at Line of Control in Poonch, Terrorist Killed.

'Hybrid Terrorist' Arrested:

