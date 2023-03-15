JKSSB or Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Board exam was suspended on Wednesday (March 15), just a day before the exams were scheduled, i.e. (March 16). The government recruitment exam was supposed to be conducted from March 16 to April 5. However, regarding fairness and credibility, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha has called off the exam. He said that even if there is the slightest doubt about the exam, they will not conduct it. Gujarat Board Exams 2023: Students Arrive at an Examination Centre in Surat As Cass 10 and Class 12 Examinations Begin (See Pics).

Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Board Exam Cancelled

Jammu | We have suspended the exams. When the JKSSB will be ensured exams will be held. Even a single doubt concerns us, as transparency is our priority. Be it recruitment based on merit we are not ready to compromise: Manoj Sinha, J&K LG on JKSSB Postponement of exams pic.twitter.com/IWdeb8cNsv — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)