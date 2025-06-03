In a shocking incident from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, famous snake rescuer and YouTuber Murliwale Hausla was bitten by a cobra during a live rescue operation. Known for saving lives and catching snakes, Hausla has reportedly rescued over 8,000 snakes to date. The bite occurred while he was attempting to handle the venomous reptile, and a brief video of the moment, just three seconds long, has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, Hausla enjoys a massive following of over 15.8 million YouTube subscribers and millions of followers on Facebook and Instagram. Following the bite, his condition turned critical and he was rushed to the hospital. Baghpat Snake Bite Video: Youth Dies After Venomous Black Cobra Bites Him in Sleep in Uttar Pradesh.

Cobra Bites Murliwale Hausla During Rescue in Jaunpur

सांप पकड़ने के लिए मशहूर मुरलीवाले हौसला को आज कोबरा सांप ने डंस लिया। हालत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया है। मुरलीवाले फेमस यूट्यूबर हैं। उनके यूट्यूब पर 15.8M, FB पर 5.5M, इंस्टा पर 2.5M फॉलोवर्स हैं। वो अब तक करीब 8 हजार सांप पकड़ चुके हैं। 📍जौनपुर, UP pic.twitter.com/z31Mt17krS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 3, 2025

