Varanasi witnessed a chilling daylight murder when property dealer Mahendra Gautam was brutally gunned down by three masked men. Gautam was riding his bike when the assailants began following him. They overtook and shot him point-blank on the temple, causing him to collapse on the road. Even after he fell, the attackers fired two more rounds before fleeing the scene. The incident, which has left locals in shock, was captured on CCTV cameras. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the culprits, suspecting property-related enmity behind the targeted killing.

Varanasi Murder

