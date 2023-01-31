Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of people due to fire in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment. Taking to Twitter, Soren said, "The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident." According to reports, 14 people including 10 women and 3 children died after a massive blaze erupted at an apartment in Jharkhan's Dhanbad. Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad said that the rescue operation is still underway at the site. Jharkhand Fire: 10 Women, Three Children Among 14 Dead After Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Dhanbad Apartment, Rescue Operation Underway.

Hemant Soren Expresses Condolences

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expresses condolences over the death of people due to fire in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment "The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident," tweets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren pic.twitter.com/k6eEdqUPG9 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

