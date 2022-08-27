Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has once again attacked the BJP. He tweeted and said that he is the son of a tribal. Their (BJP) moves have never stopped our path, nor are we ever afraid of these people. Our ancestors have removed fear from our mind long ago. There is no place for fear and intimidation in the DNA of us tribals. The Election Commission on Thursday sent its recommendation to Governor Ramesh Bais on a plea seeking Soren's disqualification as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

Check Tweet:

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted, "This is a tribal son. Never have our ways ever been stopped by their tactics nor have we ever been afraid. Our ancestors have long removed the feeling of fear from us. There's no place of fear in the DNA of us Adivasis." https://t.co/VFEL1YVvBupic.twitter.com/nPMHoAuFzp — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

