A CRPF sub-inspector and a jawan sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated during an anti-Naxal search operation in the Saranda forests. The explosion occurred in the Chotanagra police station area of Chaibasa district, where security forces were conducting a combing operation against Naxal elements. The injured personnel were immediately evacuated for medical treatment. Authorities suspect that Naxals planted the explosive to target security forces operating in the region. Further search operations are underway to clear the area and trace those responsible for the attack. Jharkhand Shocker: Fire Department Constable Neeraj Kumar Mehta Dies by Suicide During Video Call With Wife in Koderma.

CRPF Personnel Injured in IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation

#BREAKING: During an ongoing anti-Naxal search operation in the Saranda forests of Jharkhand’s Chaibasa district, an IED blast in the Chotanagra police station area injured a CRPF sub-inspector and another jawan pic.twitter.com/w66CuxpunD — IANS (@ians_india) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)