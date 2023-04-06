Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato died in Chennai on Thursday. Informing about his demise, State CM Hemant Soren wrote on twitter that “Our tiger Jagarnath da is no more. Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief.” Jharkhand HRD Minister Jagarnath Mahto Enrolls in Class 11, Was Mocked For Being 'Just a Class 10 Pass Out'.

Jagarnath Mahato Passes Away

Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato passes away in Chennai, says CM Hemant Soren. pic.twitter.com/WFaGg2Fmgw — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

