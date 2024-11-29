A viral video from Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district shows men carrying a patient on a stretcher beneath a stationary goods train after waiting for it to move proved futile. The family was forced to cross the train at Jaintgarh due to the absence of an approach road, which left an ambulance stranded a kilometer away from their Mundasahi village. After crossing the track, the patient was transported to Champua Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. ‘Offer Cigarettes to Lord Kaal Bhairav, Will Fulfil Your Wishes’: MP Youth Offers Cigarette to Kaal Bhairav’s Idol at Temple in Jabalpur, Video Surfaces .

Jharkhand Patient’s Family Crosses Under Train to Reach Ambulance

मालगाड़ी के नीचे से मरीज को पार कराया रेलवे ट्रैक झारखंड से एक चौंकाने वाली घटना सामने आई है. लंबे समय तक रेलवे ट्रैक पर खड़ी एक मालगाड़ी ने लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ा दीं. कई लोग अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर मालगाड़ी के नीचे से गुजरते दिखे. हालात तब और गंभीर हो गए जब स्ट्रेचर पर लेटे… pic.twitter.com/WEq90XnVT6 — Rajak Shaikh (@rajak_sahil1) November 29, 2024

