At least 3 people were killed and 10 were injured after a head-on collision between a truck and a van in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum on Monday, September 15, news agency PTI reported, citing police. The van was returning from the Monday market at Hatgamharia and was en route to Chinibai in Mines Karanjia, carrying several passengers, including eight seated on the roof, Dainik Jagran reported. The impact was so intense that six people riding on the roof were flung off the vehicle, while two others were thrown in front of it. Two passengers, Kaira Sinku (28) and Ramo Haiburu (30) of Chinibai village, died on the spot. The injured driver, Chandramohan Hembram (42), succumbed to his injuries at Champua Hospital in Odisha. Jharkhand Road Accident: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Class 9 Student Driving SUV Crashes Into Tree in Simdega.

Jharkhand Road Accident

