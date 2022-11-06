A car met with an accident near Nagin on a snow-covered Gulmarg-Butapathri road today due to overspeeding despite the promulgation of strict driving instructions. Six persons were injured in the accident. After four hours of operation, all six were rescued. "All pax were taken to hospital, their vitals were found to be stable," Indian Army said. Karnataka Road Accident: Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Truck in Bidar; Seven Killed, 11 Injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident:

