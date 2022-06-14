A forest fire broke out along a highway in the Kandi range of the Kanchi Mod forest area in the Rajouri district on Tuesday morning.

Check Tweet:

J&K | Forest fire breaks out along a highway in Kandi range of Kanchi Mod forest area in Rajouri district pic.twitter.com/7zJGzwAFRa — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)