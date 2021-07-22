GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi leads bike rally to commemorate 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

We've organised a bike rally 'Dhruva Kargil Ride'. Army commander is leading this rally from Udhampur to Dras, Kargil with 25 bikers, Says Lt Col Abhinav Navneet.

J&K | GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi leads bike rally to commemorate 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas We've organised a bike rally 'Dhruva Kargil Ride'. Army commander is leading this rally from Udhampur to Dras, Kargil with 25 bikers: Lt Col Abhinav Navneet pic.twitter.com/5w3KPYV05A — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)