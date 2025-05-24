In Beawar’s Gudiya village in Rajasthan, a man with a criminal background, Tejpal Singh Udawat, brutally tortured his dump truck driver, suspecting him of theft. The driver was tied upside down to a JCB machine and beaten with belts and sticks for three hours. Salt and water were poured on his wounds during the ordeal. Shockingly, several bystanders recorded the abuse on their phones instead of intervening. The incident, which occurred three months ago at the accused’s farmhouse, came to light after a video surfaced on social media on Saturday. Police, previously unaware of the crime, have since arrested Tejpal, who faces multiple criminal charges, including illegal sand mining. The victim is reportedly suspected of stealing diesel and cement from Tejpal’s dumper. Bulandshahr Shocker: Man Kicked, Punched and Thrashed With Sticks After Opposing Daughter’s Harassment; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Tortured in Beawar

बज़री माफियाओं की गुंडागर्दी चरम पर है - इस कृत्य को देखकर अंदाज़ा आपको लग जाएगा कि कानून का ख़ौफ़ नहीं है इनको -तेल चोरी में शक में ड्राइवर को जेसीबी से लटकाकर इस तरह की यातना देते इस शख़्स को देखिए - प्रशासन क्या कर रहा है ? pic.twitter.com/JoOfgeqJRP — Manish Bhattacharya (INDIA TV)﮷ (@Manish_IndiaTV) May 24, 2025

