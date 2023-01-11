The Bombay High Court on Wednesday permitted the manufacture and sale of Johnsons Baby Powder. The High Court quashed FDA's order cancelling Johnson and Johnson's license. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the bench of Justices GS Patel and SG Dige has allowed the sale of Johnsons Baby Powder product. The court observed that of the 11 to 12 samples of the baby powder that were tested by the FDA, only two were non-compliant with the concerned quality standards. Johnson & Johnson To Pay USD 4.9 Billion After Ovarian Cancer Charges: Are Baby Powder & Talc Dangerous?.

Check Tweet:

Breaking - #BombayHighCourt permits the manufacture and sale of #JohnsonsBabyPowder. Quashes FDA order cancelling lisence. pic.twitter.com/httiG3pWXy — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)