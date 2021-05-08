Journalist Subhash Mishra Dies of COVID-19, Rajnath Singh Expresses Condolence

Deeply saddened by the demise of senior @TOILucknow journalist, Shri Subhash Mishra ji. He distinguished himself as a diligent observer, prolific writer and a wonderful human being. He made notable contribution to English journalism in UP. My condolences to his bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 8, 2021

Subhash Mishra Dies, Condolences Pour In:

When journalists you worked with and learned from,depart,it pains. Shocked to hear about loss of TOI Lucknow colleague Subhash Mishra ji,with whom I spent 3 yrs.Was battling COVID Would remember political anecdotes,historical refs by rote, loved football निस्तब्ध हूँ। RIP💔🕉 pic.twitter.com/FLbJ43WIVo — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaTOI) May 8, 2021

Subhash Mishra ji ,you were always just a phone call away for our family your passion for football and politics infectious, you had the courage to belive which many did not ,you will never ever be forgotton — Juhie Singh (@juhiesingh) May 8, 2021

