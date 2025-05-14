Supreme Court judge Justice BR Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) today, May 14. The event marked a significant milestone in the country's judicial history. After taking the oath, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai paid floral tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar, symbolising his respect for the founding fathers of the nation and the Constitution. Meanwhile, a heartwarming video going viral on social media shows the newly appointed CJI BR Gavai seeking his mother’s blessings soon after taking oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. The viral clip shows CJI BR Gavai touching his mother's feet after taking oath as the country's 52nd CJI. Justice BR Gavai Becomes New CJI: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Sworn In As 52nd Chief Justice of India (Watch Video).

Newly Appointed CJI BR Gavai Seeks His Mother's Blessings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)