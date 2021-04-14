Kailash Gahlot Tests COVID-19 Positive, Delhi Transport Minister Isolated at Home

I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I have home isolated myself. All those who came in contact with me recently please take necessary precautions. — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) April 14, 2021

