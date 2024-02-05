Congress MP Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath, on Monday, February 5, said that his father won't be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections," he said while addressing a rally in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Nakul Nath further said that rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election. "I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will," he stated. Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath Sends Papers With Lord Ram Written 4.31 Crore Times to Ayodhya (See Pics).

I Will Contest the Election

