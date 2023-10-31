In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a distressing incident unfolded as a teen, the son of a local businessman, was kidnapped for ransom and tragically killed. The perpetrators had delivered a ransom letter demanding Rs 30 lakh to the victim's residence the previous night. Prompt police action led to the swift detention of three individuals, aided by CCTV footage and vital information obtained during the interrogation process. Authorities are actively investigating the case, determined to unravel the details surrounding this crime. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Tied to Tree, Head Tonsured, and Thrashed by Mob in Bulandshahr, Two Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Teen Kidnapped and Killed for Ransom

Three Arrested

प्रकरण में पुलिस के द्वारा त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए CCTV के आधार पर 03 व्यक्तियों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ के दौरान महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी प्राप्त हुई है, पुलिस टीम द्वारा तत्परता एवं गम्भीरता से प्राप्त जानकारी का सत्यापन किया जा रहा है। शीघ्र ही घटना का अनावरण किया जायेगा। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) October 31, 2023

