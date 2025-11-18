In a startling incident from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a woman bit off her ex-boyfriend’s tongue while defending herself from an alleged sexual assault. The accused, 35-year-old Champi, was in an extramarital relationship with her but became aggressive after she stopped meeting him once her marriage was fixed. On Monday afternoon, she went to a pond to collect clay when Champi followed her, confronted her, and allegedly molested her. Despite her attempts to resist, he continued the assault and tried to forcibly kiss her. In a desperate act of self-defence, she bit down hard on his tongue, partially severing it. Bleeding heavily, Champi screamed for help, drawing locals who alerted his family. He was taken to the Community Health Centre and later referred to Hallet Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Meerut Tragedy Caught on Camera: Woman Walking Beside Her Bullock Cart Dies After Bull Suddenly Bolts and Pins Her Between Cart and Wall; Video Surfaces.

दिनांक 17.11.2025 को समय लगभग 14:00 बजे थाना बिल्हौर क्षेत्र के दरियापुर में दो पक्षों के बीच हुए विवाद में चंपी पुत्र राधाकृष्ण (उम्र 32 वर्ष) गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए, जिनकी जीभ कटने की चोट आई है। घायल को तत्काल उपचार हेतु सीएचसी ले जाया गया, जहाँ से स्थिति को देखते हुए हैलट… pic.twitter.com/2SbXYwbRq7 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) November 18, 2025

