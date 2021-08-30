Kargil veteran, Wing Commander Ranawat welcomed Kargil Hero Gp Capt Nachiketa onboard as both the ex IAF pilots are flying civil airliners now. Wing Commander Ranawat expressed the joy of flying together again with his former wingman after two decades. The passengers on board were also seen applauding as Wing Commander Ranawat welcomed his former wingman.

Watch the heart-warming video here.

