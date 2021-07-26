On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial, Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, to pay tributes to all soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation.

