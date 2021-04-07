On Wednesday, bus services were affected in Bengaluru as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees go on an indefinite strike over their demand for revision of salary.

Karnataka: Bus services affected in Bengaluru as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees go on an indefinite strike over their demand for revision of salary KSRTC has issued temporary permits to private buses to operate (visuals from Majestic bus terminal) pic.twitter.com/C7HNJI1cvK — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)