A power outage at Ballari’s Super Speciality Trauma Centre in Karnataka on Thursday evening forced doctors to stitch a patient’s wound using a mobile phone torch. The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage over poor hospital management and infrastructure failures. According to reports, the outage lasted 15-20 minutes, causing distress among patients, including those on ventilators. A relative of the injured patient said there was no immediate response from the hospital staff, leaving doctors with no option but to use a flashlight. The hospital, jointly established by the Union and state governments, has faced repeated complaints about maintenance and staffing. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Chamarajanagar: Bakery Employee Dies of Heart Attack While Serving Customers in Karnataka, Video Surfaces.

Doctors Use Phone Torch to Stitch Wound Amid Power Outage at Ballari Hospital

A shocking incident at the District Hospital in Ballari, Karnataka, has sparked outrage after doctors were forced to use a smartphone torchlight to treat a patient in the emergency ward due to a power outage. This highlights the alarming state of healthcare infrastructure, where… pic.twitter.com/7WBLIheO5m — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) February 15, 2025

