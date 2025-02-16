A 56-year-old bakery employee, Venugopal, collapsed while delivering sweet parcels at Cake World Bakery in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar on February 12 around 7:30 pm. The Kerala native, who had worked there for five years, suffered a sudden heart attack in full public view. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The shocking incident was caught on camera, leaving the local community in grief. The Chamarajanagar Town Police have registered a case and are investigating. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: 25-Year-Old Groom Dies of Heart Attack During Wedding Procession in Sheopur, Video Surfaces.

Bakery Employee Dies of Heart Attack While Serving Customers in Karnataka (Disturbing Video )

A tragic incident occurred at Cake World Bakery in Chamarajanagar, where a 56-year-old employee, Venugopal, suffered a fatal heart attack while parceling sweets for customers. Venugopal, a native of Kerala, had been working at the bakery for the past five years. On the evening of… pic.twitter.com/sc3IcMeBhr — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) February 14, 2025

