Randeep Surjewala, Karnataka in-charge, Congress on Wednesday said that deliberations are underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge on the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. " Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka," Randeep Surjewala added. The development comes after Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Women's Wing President Pushpa Amarnath claimed that Senior leader Siddaramaiah's name has been finalised for the post of Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah To Be New Karnataka CM, Official Announcement Soon, Claims Congress Women's Wing President Pushpa Amarnath.

'We Will Have a New Cabinet in Karnataka'

#WATCH | Delibrations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka: Randeep Surjewala, Karnataka in-charge, Congress pic.twitter.com/fas1Bpu3J3 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)