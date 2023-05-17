Bengaluru, May 17: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Women's Wing President Pushpa Amarnath claimed on Wednesday that Siddaramaiah's name has been finalised for the post of Chief Minister.

Talking to media here, Amarnath stated that it was confirmed that Siddaramaiah's name has been finalised for the post, and it is going to be announced officially in a short time. New Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah Willing To Share Chief Minister Post With DK Shivakuamar, Wants Position for First Two Years, Says Report.

"Rahul Gandhiji had spoken to Siddaramaiah. It is confirmed that he will become the CM. We have conveyed our wishes to Siddaramaiah," she said.

"Even Siddaramaiah is very happy. We don't know when the swearing-in ceremony will take place," she said. She claimed that she did not know anything about Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, a large number of fans and supporters of Siddaramaiah have gathered near his residence and distributed sweets to the public. The fans poured milk on the portrait of Siddaramaiah. DK Shivakumar Birthday Celebration: Congress MLAs Including Siddaramaiah Pre-Celebrate Birthday of Party's Karnataka Chief With Cake Cutting Ceremony (See Pics).

As a large number of people were gathering near the residence of Siddaramaiah. The police department has deputed a platoon of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) to the place. More than 70 policemen have also been deputed to monitor and control the crowd.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).