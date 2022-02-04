Karnataka government on Friday eased COVID-19 restriction amid decline in daily coronavirus cases in the state. The state government allowed gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools and yoga centres to operate with 100 percent capacity. The decision was taken after the state witnessed a dip in COVID-19 infections.

Here Is The Order:

Karnataka govt eases COVID-19 restrictions in the state "Gyms, Cinema halls, swimming pools & Yoga centres have been allowed to function with 100% capacity with strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines," reads the order pic.twitter.com/dsfKLgBNmr — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

