On Wednesday, the Karnataka's Hubli Dharwad municipal corporation allowed Tipu Jayanti and celebrations of birth anniversaries of national heroes and religious leaders. However, the permission comes with some conditions which state that the fee has to be remitted to the corporation, appropriate permissions have to be obtained by authorities, the Mayor said.

Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation Allows Tipu Jayanti

