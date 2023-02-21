Two women officers were transferred without posting today after they both complained against each other to the state's top bureaucrat. D Roopa Moudgil, an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer, and Rohini Sinduri, who belongs to the IAS gotten into a fight on social media over sharing private photos. Himachal Pradesh IAS, IPS Transfer News: State Government Transfers 16 Officials, Check Names Here.

Two Karnataka Women Officers Transferred Without Posting:

Karnataka | IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri transferred without posting after fight on social media over sharing private photos. pic.twitter.com/YdP5QL4OUg — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

