A 28-year-old man recently jumped from the 19th floor of a building in Bengaluru, Karnataka. According to reports, the incident took place at the Renaissance Hotel in Race Course Road. The deceased, who has been identified as Sharan, was also reportedly seen roaming on the balcony before jumping off the building. A probe has been initiated into the matter. Mumbai: Man Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Indian Navy, Coast Guard Helicopters Begin Search Operation.

Man jumps off 19th floor of a prestigious hotel in Bengaluru. Police rush to the spot, trying to ascertain the identity of the victim. Cops unsure of when the deceased is a customer or staff.#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/feMJOXikmY — NewsFirst Prime (@NewsFirstprime) April 8, 2024

