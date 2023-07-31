On Monday, a man jumped into the ocean from Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link. A search operation to find the person has begun. According to officials, the search effort is being jointly carried out by the Mumbai officials, Indian Coast Guard and Navy helicopters. Mumbai Shocker: Couple Denied Marriage, Jumps off Hilltop in Samta Nagar.

Man Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai

Maharashtra | Man jumps into the sea from Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link. Mumbai Police, Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters deployed for search operation say police. — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

