On Saturday, heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning continued to lash Mangaluru city. Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada said, "Holiday has been declared throughout Mangaluru, considering the safety of children."

Check tweet:

Karnataka | Rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Mangaluru city. Holiday has been declared throughout Mangaluru, considering the safety of children: Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada pic.twitter.com/VRmhMjyk8O — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

