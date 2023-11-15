Earlier today, November 15, a bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu plunged into a deep gorge in the Assar area of the Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, the bus skidded off the road, leading to the tragic accident prompting a rescue operation. While the details are still emerging, several casualties are feared, and rescue teams are working tirelessly at the site. Jammu and Kashmir: Bank Security Guard Sanjay Pandith Shot Dead by Militants at Achan Village in Pulwama.

Bus Falls into Gorge

VIDEO | Several people feared dead after a bus, travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu, plunged into a deep gorge in Assar area of the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier today. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/JiYR1kvfoT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2023

