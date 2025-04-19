In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, a primary school teacher, Naveen Pratap Singh Baghel, was suspended after a video allegedly showing him making students drink alcohol went viral on social media. Baghel, posted at a school in Khirhani, is accused of frequently coming to school intoxicated and serving liquor to students instead of conducting lessons. The video, whose authenticity is yet to be confirmed, captured the teacher allegedly repeating this act, sparking public outrage. Following the video’s circulation, District Collector Dr. Dilip Yadav took immediate action and suspended Baghel. Authorities have launched an investigation, and further steps will be taken based on the outcome. UP: School Teacher Plays Candy Crush, Uses Social Media Apps During Work Hours in Sambhal; Suspended.

शिक्षा का मंदिर शर्मसार! कटनी, मध्य प्रदेश में एक शिक्षक द्वारा मासूम बच्चों को देशी शराब पिलाने का घिनौना कृत्य सामने आया है। यह घटना प्रदेश की शिक्षा व्यवस्था और भाजपा सरकार की लापरवाही का सीधा प्रमाण है। भाजपा शासन में शिक्षक मर्यादा भूले बैठे हैं और सरकार आंख मूंदे बैठी है। pic.twitter.com/Zl66PF7I9x — Manjeet Ghoshi (@ghoshi_manjeet) April 18, 2025

