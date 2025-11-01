A controversy has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, where Dr. Satyam Gupta, husband of Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Aastha Jaiswal, has accused her of threatening to send him to jail. Dr. Satyam, an Assistant Professor at Government Medical College, Chakrapanpur, claimed that his wife neither lives with him nor agrees to divorce. “When I talk to her, she says, ‘Kayde mein rahoge to sochungi, warna jail bhej dungi,’” he alleged after meeting SP Anil Kumar to share his ordeal. Satyam said the couple married in June 2023 and welcomed a son in April 2024, but Aastha began living separately and even changed their child’s surname without consent. Aastha, a 2016-batch PPS officer from Ballia, refuted the allegations, calling them an attempt to pressure her amid ongoing court proceedings. The SP confirmed no official complaint has been filed. Jhansi Shocker: Husband Throws Wife Off Roof After She Refuses to Have Sex With Him, Investigation Underway.

Azamgarh CO Aastha Jaiswal’s Marriage Dispute Goes Public After Husband’s Allegations

यूपी के आजमगढ़ में तैनात CO सदर आस्‍था जायसवाल पर उनके पति डॉ. सत्‍यम गुप्‍ता ने जेल भेजने की धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस अधीक्षक (SP) से मिलकर उन्‍होंने अपनी आपबीती कह सुनाई। सत्‍यम का आरोप है, "पत्‍नी न तो साथ में रहती है और न ही तलाक देने को तैयार है। बात करने पर… pic.twitter.com/LF59rlew1i — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Rajesh Sahu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

