Kerala | Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 955.14 grams of gold worth Rs 47 lakhs from a passenger at Kochi airport yesterday. Further investigation underway: Customs pic.twitter.com/wF9gpcrYDb— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023

