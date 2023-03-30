The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Kerala’s Kochi airport seized 1063 grams of gold worth Rs 49.5 lakhs from a passenger identified as Muhammed. The accused is a native of Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district who was coming from Abu Dhabi. The accused has been arrested and further investigation into the incident is underway. Chennai Air Customs Officials Arrest Man with Amphetamine Worth Rs 3 Crore (Watch Video).

Man Arrested At Kochi Airport

Kerala | Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 1063 grams of gold worth Rs 49.5 lakhs at Kochi airport. A passenger, identified as Muhammed - a native of Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district who was coming from Abu Dhabi, nabbed. Further investigations underway: Customs pic.twitter.com/qf9WYnAJx9 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)