The Delhi Police is on high alert after the blast at the convention centre in Kerala, and special vigil is being kept in crowded places, news agency ANI reported. The Delhi Police said that “the Special Cell is in constant touch with the intelligence agencies and any input will not be taken lightly. Security arrangements are being made at the crowded place.” One person died and over 20 injured after a multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on Sunday morning. Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Amit Shah Speaks to CM Pinarayi Vijayan; NSG, NIA Teams Being Sent To Assist State Government.

Delhi Police on High Alert

