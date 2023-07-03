In an unfortunate incident that took place in Kerala, a boat capsized in the Alappuzha district today, July 3. As per news agency ANI, 25 people were rescued and admitted to a local hospital after the boat capsized. The boat capsized during the Champakkulam boat race in the Alappuzha district today. Video: Rahul Gandhi Turns Oarsman As He Rows Energetically With Other Participants in Snake Boat Race in Kerala.

Boat Capsizes in Kerala:

