Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (September 19) participated in a snake boat race exhibition in Punnamada lake of Kerala. As his "Bharat Jodo Yatra" reached the Alappuzha district, Gandhi interacted with the fisher folks and participated in Kerala's most famous traditional boat race. Sharing the video on Twitter, Congress MP wrote, "When we all work together in perfect harmony, there is nothing we cannot accomplish." Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Participates in Snake Boat Race Exhibition in Kerala’s Punnamada Lake (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Turns Oarsman:

When we all work together in perfect harmony, there is nothing we cannot accomplish. #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/31fW5XX730 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)