GS Roshni, a member of the Rapid Response Team at the Paruthipalli Range Office in Thiruvananthapuram who has rescued over 800 venomous and non-poisonous snakes in her nearly eight-year-long career in the Kerala Forest Department, took only a few minutes to bag a nearly 18 feet long king cobra, reportedly her first one, from a stream near Peppara on Sunday, July 6. The King Cobra was spotted by the locals near the stream where many go to bathe. After a few attempts, beat officer Roshni bagged the snake, which weighed around 20 kilograms. She then released the snake into the deep forest. Elephant Death in Kerala: 5-Year-Old Baby Tusker Found Dead at Konni Jumbo Training Centre; Body Sent for Post-Mortem.

Forest Officer GS Roshni Rescues Huge King Cobra Within Minutes

Forest Beat Officer Roshni of Paruthipalli Range did not flinch even after seeing this 18-foot long #KingCobra! It was was caught by her from the residential area of ​​Anchumaruthumoot, Peppara, Thiruvananthapuram, #Kerala, after locals bathing in the stream spotted it today. pic.twitter.com/37IdVsw3mx — Rajan Medhekar (@Rajan_Medhekar) July 7, 2025

