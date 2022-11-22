A violent brawl broke out between Argentina-Brazil fans during a rally related to the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Kollam's Sakthikulangara on Sunday. In the video, the mob was seen exchanging blows and using sticks and pipes with the national flags of World Cup participants tied on to attack each other. Meanwhile, a case under section 160 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in connection with the incident after the video went viral. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Female TV Reporter Dominique Metzger Recounts How She Was Robbed Live on Air; Surprised by Cop's Response (Watch Video).

Argentina-Brazil Fans Clash During Road Show in Kerala:

Kerala | Case registered u/s 160 IPC(punishment for committing affray)at Sakthikulangara PS in Kollam in connection with a video where football fans of Argentina & Brazil were seen engaging in a brawl in Sakthikulangara rural during a road show (Pics -screengrabs from the video) pic.twitter.com/4saG3os5ko — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

Violent Brawl Between Argentina-Brazil Fans in Kerala:

