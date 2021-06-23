Thiruvananthapuram, June 23: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed citizens about 'Aparajitha', an online service initiative to report cybercrime against women. He said that the offences against women and domestic abuse can be registered through the platform, email aparajitha.pol@kerala.gov.in or call 9497996992. Kerala: Young Woman Found Hanging at In-Laws' House in Kollam, Cops Suspect Suicide Over Dowry Harassment.

The CM said that a state nodal officer has been assigned to investigate complaints regarding dowry. The nodal officer will be assisted by a woman sub-inspector. Complaints can be submitted by phone at 9497999955.

Kerala CM Tweet:

A fair society is that which treats women and men as equals. In light of the recent horrifying incidents of domestic abuse, Kerala has decided to take more stringent measures to create a fair society. The Government and the people will stand together to end this injustice. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 23, 2021

Instead of fearing what the society would think, women facing domestic abuse need to raise their voice. The Government will stand by you and protect your rights. We will strengthen the already existing support systems and introduce innovative measures to provide assistance. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 23, 2021

From now on, 'Aparajitha', the online service to resolve cyber crimes against women can be used to submit complaints on offences against women and domestic abuse too. Mail aparajitha.pol@kerala.gov.in or call 9497996992. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 23, 2021

A state nodal officer has been assigned to investigate and resolve complaints regarding dowry. A woman SI will be assisting the nodal officer. Complaints can be submitted on phone to 9497999955. Exhort everyone to use this services effectively. Let's curb the social stigma! — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 23, 2021

