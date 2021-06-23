Thiruvananthapuram, June 23: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed citizens about 'Aparajitha', an online service initiative to report cybercrime against women. He said that the offences against women and domestic abuse can be registered through the platform, email aparajitha.pol@kerala.gov.in or call 9497996992. Kerala: Young Woman Found Hanging at In-Laws' House in Kollam, Cops Suspect Suicide Over Dowry Harassment.

The CM said that a state nodal officer has been assigned to investigate complaints regarding dowry. The nodal officer will be assisted by a woman sub-inspector. Complaints can be submitted by phone at 9497999955.

Kerala CM Tweet:

